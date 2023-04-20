“What we’re particularly pleased about is that with Comtoyou Racing and CSA Racing we’re welcoming two teams to GT3 racing for the first time who are now expanding their previous programs with Audi Sport in TCR and GT4. At the same time, several teams are once again strengthening their previous year’s efforts.” Audi will meet seven other manufacturers in the GT3 category this year.

“Spread across these categories, our customers won a total of ten titles in the SRO series last year,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

The Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS will remain a central pillar in European GT racing in 2023 with a comprehensive program of Audi Sport customer racing teams. A total of 23 Audi R8 LMS cars in the three categories GT3, GT2 and GT4 are registered for various race series that are part of the platform of promoter SRO.