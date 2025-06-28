A 1-1 draw in their final game of the season was enough to give Thai Son Nam TP.HCM their second HDBank National Futsal Championship crown in two years.

With nearest challenger Thai Son Bac whitewashing Ho Chi Minh City Youth 6-0, thanks to goals from Sy Linh (6th), Da Hai (10th), Ngoc Anh (24th), Van Tuan (25th and 36th) and Van Toi (35th), it put the pressure on Thai Son Nam to deliver against Sahako.

It took a while, but Thai Son Nam finally took the lead through Dinh Cong Vien in the 18th minute before doubling the advantage just four minutes after the restart.

But Sahako did not give up, and Marco Antonio Moreira narrowed the gap in the 31st minute as Nguyen Van Co Phat Con then drew level five minutes later for the score to finish two goals apiece.

The one point was enough to ensure that Sahako finished third while Thai Son Nam defended their title, thanks to the better goal difference over second-placed Thai Son Bac.

Incidentally, the victory was Thai Son Nam’s 14th crown in 19 seasons.

