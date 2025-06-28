Young Socceroos star Alexander Badolato has joined Newcastle Jets on a two-year deal, after ending his seven-year stint at Western Sydney Wanderers.

Badolato joined the Wanderers academy aged 13 and went on to make 20 Isuzu UTE A-League appearances for the club across three-and-a-half seasons, before a loan move to Melbourne Victory in February, 2025.

The 20-year-old made nine appearances for Victory – including a 30-minute bench cameo in the 2025 Grand Final against Melbourne City – but following the end of his loan spell, the Young Socceroo has put pen to paper on a deal with the Jets that will run through to the end of the Isuzu UTE A-League 2026-27 season.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/alex-badolato-signs-newcastle-jets-two-year-deal-aleague-transfer-news-young-socceroos/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...