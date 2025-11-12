Papua Pegunungan won their second Pertiwi Cup in two years after beating West Java 1-0 in the final in Sleman.
In a keenly contested affair, the match remained scoreless until late in the second half when Papua Pegunungan capitalised on a late mistake to score the 89th minute winner.
In the meantime, Banten Province came in third after beating North Sumatra 3-0.
2025 PERTIWI CUP
CHAMPIONS: Papua Pegunungan
RUNNERS-UP: West Java
THIRD: Banten
FAIR PLAY AWARD: West Java
BEST PLAYER: Liza Armanita Madjar (Papua Pegunungan)
TOP SCORER: Neng Resti Agustiani (West Java, 15 goals)
