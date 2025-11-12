The Singapore Men’s Under-22 team departs for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week for an overseas training camp as part of their final preparations for the upcoming SEA Games in Thailand.

The squad – comprising mainly Young Lions players and supplemented by overseas-based trio Jonan Tan, Khairin Nadim and Muhammad Asis, as well as Tanjong Pagar United goalkeeper Sunny Tia – will spend nine days in Dubai, where they will play two preparation matches – first, against the UAE U22 side on 15 November and then three days later against the Iraq U22 side.

This window represents the final competitive tune-up before the squad travels to Thailand for the SEA Games, where they have been drawn into Group C alongside reigning champions Indonesia, Myanmar, and the Philippines.

