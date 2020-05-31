Badminton and golf among others are back in the menu in Manila following the Philippines’ government decision to ease lockdown this week.

The government is allowing some non-contact sports to be allowed back although strict guidelines have been put in place.

In badminton, social distancing will be put in place with alternate courts to be used.

There will only be two players allowed on each court with disinfection to be carried out in between games.

In golf, a limited number of players will be allowed with one golf cart per player.

“In golf, one golf cart per player, four caddies assigned to the fairway, your golfer holds your own clubs, builds disinfecting mats and misting tents,” said Carla Maramara, general manager of Alabang Sports Club.