Midfielder Misagh Bahadoran is making a comeback to competitive football after a two-year hiatus that almost saw the Philippine-Iranian almost giving up football totally.

The 33-year-old has been given a new lease of life in competitive football when he signed up with Global FC for the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2020.

The PFL 2020 is expected to kick-off at the end of May 2020.

“Due to several serious injuries, I thought about quitting football and focusing on my business. But I couldn’t find that happiness and joy that football gave me, so I would like to thank Global for welcoming me back,” said Bahadoran, whose last stint was with Perak FA in the Malaysia Super League.

Global FC are hoping to put up a bigger challenge in the PFL 2020 after signing up John Cofie, Jose Villareal, Alan Martin, Sulemaan Naeem, Jordan Jarvis and Andreas Esswein among others.