The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will be adding another prestigious venue to its calendar for the 2025 season as Balaton Park in Hungary will host the series on July 25-27th. Located near the picturesque Lake Balaton, in western Hungary, the circuit will undergo upgrades to meet the high standards of WorldSBK competition and offer fans an exhilarating race weekend experience.

Hungary has a rich history in motorsport, and 2025 will see the return of world-class motorcycle racing to the country, marking Balaton Park’s debut on the WorldSBK calendar. With its proximity to Lake Balaton, the largest lake in central Europe, the venue offers not only an exciting sporting event but also an opportunity for fans to enjoy one of the region’s most beautiful tourist destinations.

Improvements to the circuit and surrounding infrastructure will enhance the fan experience, ensuring that visitors can fully enjoy both the thrilling on-track action and the scenic surroundings. The Hungarian Round will undoubtedly become a highlight on the WorldSBK calendar, attracting fans from across Europe and beyond.

MotoGP™ will also make its debut at Balaton Park in 2025, making the venue a premier destination for fans of both motorcycle Championships.

Balázs Weingartner, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HUMDA Zrt.:

“I would like to thank Carmelo Ezpeleta for the trust he has placed in us over the years and of course the support of the Hungarian Government. The hard work of many years is finally coming to fruition, thanks to which we have been included in the calendar of the most watched sports in the world. It is a testament to the strength of our country that, despite the difficulties, we are here today and can embark on this new path of shared success. Motorsport is about emotion and passion, but there is even more to it than that. We believe that these sports will promote the engineering knowledge and expertise of our country, the excellence of our riders, the touristic complexity of our country and, of course, the fantastic hospitality and support. And speaking of cheering, the Hungarian heart is beating stronger for a Hungarian success, so we will make sure that our talents can show their skills on the home races next year and we will cheer them on together.”

Henrik Hermann, President of the Hungarian Motorsport Association:

“When you are on your way to the finish line, every milestone on the way is an important confirmation of the right direction. Back in 2004, as President of the Hungarian Motorsport Association, I had the opportunity to meet Dorna and dream of the return of motorcycle Grand Prix racing in Hungary. This goal has been on the horizon several times, unfortunately there have been more and more turns on the horizon, but one thing is for sure, we have never been so close and under such clear skies. Our eyes are smiling under our helmets at the last turn before the finish line and we are concentrating all our energy on waving the chequered in front of the roaring crowd so we Hungarians can enjoy that feeling in our home country as well.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports:

“We’re very happy to announce that Balaton Park will be on the 2025 calendar for MotoGP™ and WorldSBK. The circuit is in a spectacular location and will be a fantastic destination for fans to come and see the world’s most exciting sport in action. Work is underway to get the venue ready for its historic debut on the calendar, adding another chapter to Hungary’s history in motorcycle Grand Prix racing, and we’re very much looking forward to returning to a key market in central Europe.”

