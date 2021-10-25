The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rexy Mainaky as Deputy Director of Coaching.

The former men’s doubles world champion and 1996 Olympic gold medalist will work closely with Director of Coaching, Wong Choong Hann. In this role, Rexy will add technical input into key performance areas. He will be specifically attached to the doubles’ departments with the national squad where he is officially tasked with overseeing and driving the performance of these athletes.

The 53-year-old doubles specialist will report for duty at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara on 1 December 2021.

BAM President, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said: “We’re delighted that Rexy will be joining the coaching team.

“This appointment is integral in reinforcing the progress that the Association has made in the last few years in our unwavering pursuit for success.

“Rexy is a good and experienced coach with a stellar track record. He will be given specific KPIs to immediately revitalise and further motivate our young doubles departments.

“I look forward to the contribution that he will make in optimising the team’s performance together with Choong Hann and the rest of the coaching staff as we continue to build a stronger future for Malaysian badminton.”

