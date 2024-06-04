Shuttlers under the stable of the BA of Malaysia (BAM) have set the early pace in the AFFIN 100PLUS JET Finals 2024 which starts today at the Putrajaya BA Hall in Putrajaya.Out of the eight groups that are being contested, players under BAM have taken the lead in Group B and D while Group H will only start their competition tomorrow.In Group B, Lai Man Tat started the morning well when he disposed of Sarawak’s Lee Zi Yang in straight sets 21-11, 21-18 in just over half an hour.Man Tat will take on Curson Cheng Yu Yang from Melaka in the second game of the three-boys group.In Group D, Lee Jiet Han from BAM was stretched to close to an hour before he was able to overcome Kuala Lumpur’s Aisaac Chong Hou Yin 15-21, 21-13, 21-15.Jiet Han will have the next two days off before taking on Khaw Kai Shyang from Penang as the latter open his campaign against Aisaac tomorrow.In Group A, Yao Rong Lin from Sabah dumped Lim Jia Jing from Putrajaya 5-21, 21-19, 21-16 as Borneo neighbour Jack Huong Jin Zhe delivered for Sarawak in Group C with a 19-21, 21-19, 21-9 victory over Putrajaya’s Kenjo Lim.In Group E, Melaka had a fine start through Wan Muhammad Darwisy Wan Hadelee who overcame BAM’s Hazrilz Haiqal Zaizul Fazli 21-17, 20-22, 21-8 in 55 minutes.In the same group, Muhammad Shazmir Irfan Shahrul from Pahang also recorded a hard fought 21-13, 15-21, 21-14 win over Kuala Lumpur’s Wong Meng Fong.In Group F, Louis Lee Qi Jun gave Penang just the start they wanted with a 21-13, 15-21, 21-11 victory over BAM’s Liew Tian Hao as fellow Penangites Tiew Wei Jie kept pace with a straight 21-18, 21-19 win over Johor’s Chiam Zi Yi.In Group G, Selangor’s Oh Wei E scored a straight 21-9, 21-10 victory over Chong Yan Cheng from Sarawak in just under half an hour.

