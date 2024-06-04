The World Championship leader will replace Aleix Espargaro next season as he moves from Ducati to the Noale factory.

Aprilia Racing have confirmed current MotoGP™ World Championship leader Jorge Martin will replace the retiring Aleix Espargaro for 2025, with the #89 signing a multi-year contract.

The Noale factory announced the news at 6pm on Monday evening after the Mugello Test had ended. The breaking story that Martin joins Aprilia ends speculation about the 2023 runner-up’s potential move to the factory Ducati outfit, which was heavily mooted ahead of the Italian GP.

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO: “A path of unstoppable growth, Jorge is a building block to reach the goal we are all looking for with great hunger at Aprilia Racing. Thanks to Dr. Michele Colaninno for this opportunity, we spoke last night and without wasting any time we made the decision.”

