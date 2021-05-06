Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) received a massive boost today when BP Healthcare Group, one of the country’s leading integrated healthcare providers, signed a lucrative one-year deal worth RM5 million with the national body.

“We are delighted to welcome BP Healthcare Group on board as our partner. They have been following our progress for some time and have now decided to officially sign on the dotted line.

“BP Healthcare Group is a leader in healthcare and I firmly believe that both parties will reap the rewards through this win-win partnership,” said Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria at a brief signing ceremony in Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM), Bukit Kiara today.

“The support from BP Healthcare is timely as we move into the final stages of our preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. Pursuing the top awards in the world is costly and so we are thankful for BP Healthcare’s pivotal contribution to Malaysian badminton.”

BP Healthcare Group Chairman, Dato’ Dr. Beh Chun Chuan attended today’s event along with Deputy Chairman, Joevy Beh and Executive Director, Garvy Beh.

“We are the leading integrated healthcare provider in the country and we always want to work with organisations which are at the top of their game. We are excited about this partnership with BAM and look forward to expand our brand positioning.

“I had several meetings with Tan Sri Norza and share his aspirations to take Malaysian badminton to the pinnacle of the sport. We look forward to working with BAM and hope to assist them achieve the desired results at the coming Tokyo Olympics,” said Joevy Beh.

Through the partnership with BAM, the BP Healthcare Group brand will become visible globally when their logo appears on the national team jerseys. Players like 2021 All-England champion, Lee Zii Jia, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan-M Thinaah, the 2021 Swiss Open winners, will carry the logo when they participate in competitions around the world.

In addition, the BP Healthcare Group brand will appear at all BAM competitions and activities.

“One other important benefit of this partnership is that our players will undergo regular screenings for COVID-19 through BP Healthcare. To ensure the safety and health of all our players and coaches, we will conduct regular testing,” added Tan Sri Norza.

For the record, BP Healthcare Group is a leader in the healthcare industry in Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia, serving over multi-million customers annually, and have been around for four decades with more than 120 outlets nationwide.

