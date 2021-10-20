Jordan Sarrou (FRA) & Matt Beers (RSA) (NinetyOne-songo-Specialized) now hold a 2:13 lead over Andreas Seewald (GER) and Martin Stosek (CZE) (Canyon Northwave MTB) in the overall standings after convincingly winning today’s stage.

The four leading women’s teams remained together throughout much of today’s race, but ultimately Sina Frei (SUI) & Laura Stigger (AUT) (NinetyOne-songo-Specialized) proved too strong, breaking away on the final climb before riding home comfortably to claim the Stage 2 win.

STAGE 2 – MEN STAGE 2 – WOMEN 1. NinetyOne-songo-Specialized / Jordan SARROU (FRA / #3-1) & Matthew BEERS (RSA / #3-2) 03:56:02.4 1. 91-Songo-Specialized / Sina FREI (SUI / #54-1) & Laura STIGGER (AUT / #54-2) 04:49:12.7 2. Canyon Northwave MTB / Andreas SEEWALD (GER / #4-1) & Martin STOŠEK (CZE / #4-2) 03:56:28.5 +00:00:26.1 2. Salusmed / Ariane LÜTHI (SUI / #50-1) & Robyn DE GROOT (RSA / #50-2) 04:50:14.9 +00:01:02.1 3. BULLS / Urs HUBER (SUI / #1-1) & Simon SCHNELLER (GER / #1-2) 03:57:48.9 +00:01:46.5 3. Faces CST / Candice LILL (RSA / #51-1) & Mariske STRAUSS (RSA / #51-2) 04:53:47.7 +00:04:35.0

Like this: Like Loading...