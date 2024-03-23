Riders during Stage 5 of the 2024 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from CPUT, Wellington to CPUT, Wellington, South Africa on 22 March 2024. Photo by Sam Clark/Cape Epic PLEASE ENSURE THE APPROPRIATE CREDIT IS GIVEN TO THE PHOTOGRAPHER AND ABSA CAPE EPIC

Current overall leaders Matthew Beers (RSA) and Howard Grotts (USA) of team Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne took their first stage victory of the Absa Cape Epic 2024 and extend their lead in the General Classification to 2min 57sec. Canyon SIDI’s Andreas Seewald (GER) and Marc Stutzmann (SUI) showed off with another strong performance finishing in second, only 12 seconds behind the winners. Yesterday’s stage winner World Bicycle Relief – Nino Schurter (SUI) and Sebastian Fini (DEN) claim third place, but loose important time in the Overall Rankings as runner-up.

In the women’s race it is a clean sweep for Anne Terpstra (NED) and Nicole Koller (SUI) of the GHOST Factory Racing who take their sixth consecutive stage win with 3h 21min 52sec. Cannondale Factory Racing’s Mona Mitterwallner (AUT) and Candice Lill (RSA) finish 20 seconds behind in second place. The podium gets completed by Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne – Sofia Gomez Villafane (ARG) and Samara Sheppard (NZL).

STAGE 5 – MEN STAGE 5 – WOMEN 1. Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne – 1-1 Matthew BEERS (RSA) & 1-2 Howard GROTTS (USA) 2:46:09 1. GHOST Factory Racing – 63-1 Anne TERPSTRA (NED) & 63-2 Nicole KOLLER (SUI) 3:21:52 2. Canyon SIDI – 4-1 Andreas SEEWALD (GER) & 4-2 Marc STUTZMANN (SUI) 2:46:21 / +12 2. Cannondale Factory Racing – 62-1 Mona MITTERWALLNER (AUT) & 62-2 Candice LILL (RSA) 3:22:12 / +20 3. World Bicycle Relief – 2-1 Nino SCHURTER (SUI) & 2-2 Sebastian FINI (DEN) 2:47:06 / +57 3. Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne – 69-1 Sofia GOMEZ VILLAFANE (ARG) & 69-2 Samara SHEPPARD (NZL) 3:25:35 / +3:43

Like this: Like Loading...