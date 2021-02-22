BG Pathum and Port FC could not extend their lead at the top of the 2020/21 Toyota Thai League 1 when they could only pick up a point each on the weekend.

BG Pathum were held to a 1-1 draw by Bangkok United while Port were held scoreless at home by Trat FC.

Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom had given BG Pathum the lead on 26 minutes as Nattawut Suksum then swung in the equaliser in the 67th minute.

The one point saw BG Pathum still lead the standings with 57 points as Port remained second with 41 points.

In the meantime, third-placed Buriram moved to within three points of the second spot at the standings following their 3-2 win over Suphanburi on the road.

A double from Caion (6th and 75th minute) failed to give Suphanburi the full points at home as Supachok Sarachat’s hattrick (56th penalty, 72nd minute penalty, 85th minute) delivered the full points to Buriram.

With the win, Buriram have amassed 38 points from 21 matches played.

2020/21 TOYOTA THAI LEAGUE ONE

RESULTS

BG Pathum United drew with Bangkok United 1-1

Muang Thong United beat Ratchaburi Mitr Phol 3-1

Port FC drew with Trat FC 0-0

Buriram United beat Suphanburi 3-2

Chiangrai United beat Rayong FC 3-2

Samut Prakan City FC beat Prachuap FC 4-0

Chonburi beat Police Tero FC 1-0

Sukothai drew with Nakhon Ratchasima 0-0

