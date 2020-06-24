The CEO and General Manager of RCS Sport, Paolo Bellino, underlined how: “Launching this partnership today, in this moment of uncertainty, is an indication of how we are already planning for the future. I am very happy about this agreement with Bianchi, an Italian brand, from Milan, like our group, which has become synonymous with ‘Made in Italy’ and quality that is renowned all over the world. The history of Bianchi is the history of cycling, as are our events. Coppi, Gimondi and Pantani are some of the great names in the history of the sport and of the Giro, that immediately bring to mind Bianchi bicycles – the same bikes that are used by today’s great riders like Roglic. I am sure that this collaboration will be successful for both our companies”.

Salvatore Grimaldi, owner of Bianchi and Cavaliere del Lavoro, said: “This partnership between Bianchi and the Giro is a dream come true. At this dramatic and important moment around the world, we felt the time was right to reach this agreement – because now more than ever, the people of Italy and those around the world need a reason to dream, a way of looking forward to the coming rebirth. It is a historic agreement between two big Italian names, both born in Milan and able to export the best of Italy through one of the most exciting and popular sports in the world, cycling”.

Fabrizio Scalzotto, CEO of Bianchi, said: “We believe that the bicycle – used both for racing and non-competitively – will be fundamental to the resumption of normal life after Covid-19. The Giro is more than a bike race, it is a cultural phenomenon, it is a shared piece of human heritage. That’s why we have decided to announce our collaboration now, when Italy needs a reason to get back in the saddle”.

BIANCHI AND CYCLING