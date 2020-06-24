The world of cycling continues to press on as RCS Sport today announces an agreement reached with Bianchi that will see the renowned Italian cycling brand become the official bicycle manufacturer of the Corsa Rosa alongside several other RCS Sport events.
The three-year agreement between Bianchi and RCS Sport includes a number of important fixtures on the WorldTour calendar. Along with the Giro d’Italia, Bianchi is also the official sponsor of the UAE Tour, the only WorldTour stage race held in the United Arab Emirates, Il Lombardia, ‘the race of the fallen leaves’ and one of cycling’s five Monuments, as well as the amateur sportive, the Gran Fondo Il Lombardia. From 2021, the partnership will be further enriched by the addition of the WorldTour race Strade Bianche. As part of the agreement with RCS Sport, Bianchi will supply the bikes for the neutral service operated by Shimano during the race.
Bianchi and Giro-E
The agreement also incorporates Bianchi’s collaboration with the Giro-E, a key event for the manufacturer. The bicycle brand is the official partner of the event with Bianchi Lif-E, cycling’s very first electric intelligence mobility programme. The deal will see Bianchi supply the Giro-E with its Aria e-road carbon model. Bianchi will also be official sponsor of the Giro d’Italia Virtual, taking place from 18 April to 10 May, a new event that gives professionals and amateurs alike the chance to ride the best stages of the Giro d’Italia 2020 from home.Today’s announcement brings together the toughest race in the world’s most beautiful place and the historic Bianchi brand, operating since 1885. Bianchi is associated with some of the biggest names in the history of cycling such as Fausto Coppi, Marco Pantani and today’s number 1 UCI Ranked team, Primoz Roglic’s Team Jumbo-Visma.
A BIKE FOR THE RENAISSANCE: ARIA – BIANCO ITALIA
As the Giro presents all that is beautiful about Italy to the world, Bianchi is proud to release the all new Aria – Bianco Italia. It is an exclusive and limited edition of the Aria in clean ‘frost white’ with the Italian tricolore inserted on the chain stay and purple-turning-green inserts.
The new Aria – Bianco Italia edition is for those who never stop dreaming and celebrates the launch of the Giro d’Italia Virtual. It is available on the Bianchi official e-store (bianchi.com/aria) for a limited period of time, 15 April – 10 May.
QUOTES
The CEO and General Manager of RCS Sport, Paolo Bellino, underlined how: “Launching this partnership today, in this moment of uncertainty, is an indication of how we are already planning for the future. I am very happy about this agreement with Bianchi, an Italian brand, from Milan, like our group, which has become synonymous with ‘Made in Italy’ and quality that is renowned all over the world. The history of Bianchi is the history of cycling, as are our events. Coppi, Gimondi and Pantani are some of the great names in the history of the sport and of the Giro, that immediately bring to mind Bianchi bicycles – the same bikes that are used by today’s great riders like Roglic. I am sure that this collaboration will be successful for both our companies”.
Salvatore Grimaldi, owner of Bianchi and Cavaliere del Lavoro, said: “This partnership between Bianchi and the Giro is a dream come true. At this dramatic and important moment around the world, we felt the time was right to reach this agreement – because now more than ever, the people of Italy and those around the world need a reason to dream, a way of looking forward to the coming rebirth. It is a historic agreement between two big Italian names, both born in Milan and able to export the best of Italy through one of the most exciting and popular sports in the world, cycling”.
Fabrizio Scalzotto, CEO of Bianchi, said: “We believe that the bicycle – used both for racing and non-competitively – will be fundamental to the resumption of normal life after Covid-19. The Giro is more than a bike race, it is a cultural phenomenon, it is a shared piece of human heritage. That’s why we have decided to announce our collaboration now, when Italy needs a reason to get back in the saddle”.
BIANCHI AND CYCLING
Bianchi is the world’s oldest and most prestigious bicycle brand. Bianchi’s heritage, over 130 years strong, which started in Milan in 1885 with Edoardo Bianchi, is unequalled in the sport of cycling. Bianchi’s positioning embodies the best of what Italy can offer to the world: a commitment to build products as artisans “a regola d’arte”, as well as distinguishing design, style and taste.
Bianchi believes the frame is the heart of the bicycle and constantly invests in material technology with the aim to produce the best bikes in the world.
The brand offers to the market a complete range of models for Road, MTB, City-fitness, e-Bikes and accessories to meet the needs of all cyclists. All frames are designed and developed inside the Bianchi headquarters in Italy, as are all graphics and colors combinations.
With its Reparto Corse (Racing Department), Bianchi continues to lead the way with race proven geometry and technology and is the proud sponsor and innovation partner of Team Jumbo-Visma. – www.giroditalia.it