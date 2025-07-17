The bidding process for the 2028 and 2030 editions of the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships is now open.

Member federations and host institution stakeholders interested in hosting or receiving more information about staging this event should consult the bid guide and then complete and return the bid pre-qualification form, both available via the World Athletics Library.

The bidding process is set out in the bidding calendar. The pre-qualification form submission deadline for both editions is 1 September 2025.

Walking is the most popular form of physical activity in the world, and the World Race Walking Team Championships can help to promote healthy, safe and sustainable host cities and communities.

The World Race Walking Team Championships brings together the world’s best race walkers to compete for their nations on the big stage. Held over one day, all the races take place on a flat 1-2km looped course with around 450 athletes from 55 countries.

The World Race Walking Team Championships in 2028 and 2030 will now feature the new marathon and half marathon races, along with the pre-existing U20 10km races, and the 2028 edition will be a qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The next edition of the World Race Walking Team Championships will be held in Brasilia, Brazil, on 12 April 2026.

World Athletics

