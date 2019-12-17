The 10th ASEAN Para Games Philippines 2020, scheduled to commence in early January 2020, will see the participation of more than 1,500 athletes, making it the biggest Games in its 19-year history.

Following the conclusion of a three-day Pre-Delegation Registration Meeting (Pre-DRM) jointly conducted by governing body ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) and the Philippines ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (PHILAPGOC) in Manila on Sunday (15 Dec 2019), a total of 1,533 athletes and 829 officials from all 11 contingents have been confirmed for the 10th edition of Games.

The Philippines are staging the Games for the second time after a lapse of 14 years after last hosting the third edition in Manila in 2005. The Games will be held in three clusters namely the New Clark City, Subic and Manila from 18 to 24 January 2020.

The total 1,533 athletes registered for the Philippines Games 2020 surpassed the number of athletes (1,452) who participated in the last Games in Kuala Lumpur in 2017. All 11 member countries have confirmed their entries in the 2020 regional Para Games which will see 16 sports contested while Para Obstacle Course was added in as a demonstration sport.

Sports lined-up for the Philippines 2020 include Archery, Para Athletics, Badminton, Boccia, Chess, Cycling, CP Football, Goalball, Judo, Para Powerlifting, Para-Swimming, Tenpin Bowling, Table Tennis, Para Triathlon, Sitting-Volleyball and Wheelchair Basketball.

Para Obstacle Course is featured as a demonstration sport.

Para Athletics formed the highest number of participation with 316 athletes followed by Para Swimming (196), Table Tennis (144), Tenpin Bowling (104), Wheelchair Basketball (97) Badminton (96), Chess (85), Para Powerlifting (83) Goalball (82), CP Football (78), Volleyball Sitting (79), Archery (54), Boccia (51), Para-Cycling (30), Judo (28) and Para Triathlon (20).

Thailand, which came in third overall in the last Games in Kuala Lumpur, formed the biggest number with 317 athletes and 188 officials registered in their contingent while Indonesia, the reigning champion, is sending the Games’ second-biggest contingent of 306 athletes.

Host Philippines, 5th overall behind Vietnam in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games, will parade the third-largest contingent with 274 athletes and 78 officials followed by 2017 runner-up Malaysia which has confirmed a total of 215 athletes.

Vietnam will be represented by 109 athletes followed by Myanmar (108), Cambodia (76), Singapore (61) Laos (31), Brunei (26). Timor Leste will be sending the smallest contingent of 10 athletes.

Contingents will start arriving in Manila from 14 January 2020 with classification process scheduled to take place for three days from 15 to 17 January 2020.

Featuring 16 sports and one demonstration sports, the Philippines Games 2020 is considered an important platform for athletes as the Games would form part of the qualification process for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The last edition in Kuala Lumpur saw 16 sports contested while 15 sports were featured in Singapore 2015. Myanmar had 12 sports in 2014 while 11 sports were contested in Solo (Indonesia) 2011.

10th ASEAN PARA GAMES PHILIPPINES 2020 GAMES

FACT SHEET

Name: 10th ASEAN Para Games Philippines 2020

Date: 18 to 24 January 2020

Opening Ceremony: 18 January 2020 (Athletics Stadium, New Clark City)

Closing Ceremony: 24 January 2020

Participating Countries: 11

Number of Sports: 16

No. of Events: 527

Number of Athletes: 1,533 (Male 1119; Female 414)

No. of Officials: 829

No. of Technical Delegate: 17

No. of Competition Manager: 16

Competition Venues: 13

Classification Dates: 15-17 January 2020

NUMBER OF ATHLETES ACCORDING TO SPORTS:

ATHLETICS (AT) 316

SWIMMING (SW) 196

TABLE TENNIS (TT) 144

TENPIN BOWLING (TB) 104

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL (WB) 97

BADMINTON (BA) 96

CHESS (CH) 85

POWERLIFTING (PO) 83

GOALBALL (GB) 82

CP FOOTBALL (FT) 78

VOLLEYBALL SITTING (VS) 79

ARCHERY (AR) 54

BOCCIA (BO) 51

CYCLING (CY) 30

JUDO (JU) 28

PARA TRIATHLON (PT) 20

PARA OBSTACLE COURSE (demo sports)

(Final numbers subject to changes)