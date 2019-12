AYA Bank and AIA Myanmar will collaborate to sponsor the Myanmar National League.

The sponsorship will give AIA Myanmar significant co-branding opportunities in the MNL, which also include Myanmar National League-1 and Myanmar National League-2, as well as the MFF Charity Cup, General Aung San Shield, and the Myanmar National Youth League.

The aim is to provide the right impetus for the growth and development of the country’s football starting from the grassroots level.