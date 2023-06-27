The three-day FAMEHERGAME boot camp concluded this week, offering 24 of the best women FIFAe players an extensive programme designed to improve their skills and support them in their professional and personal development as football esports player.

Hosted at the Home of FIFA and the FIFA Museum in Zurich as part of the FIFAe FAMEHERGAME initiative, the event provided participants from around the world with unique experiences and expert sessions around mental and physical health, gameplay coaching and content creation.

Hosts included Findus Krantz from anti-cyberbullying organisation Ditch the Label, FIFAe World Champion Coach Daniel Fehr, former World Champion August Rosenmeier, TV host Rachel Stringer and many more.

The event was wrapped up after two intensive days of competition in a state-of-the-art setting at the FIFA Museum in the heart of Zurich.

The winner of the competition, Cecilia_1707 (Maria Cecília) from Brazil, and the runner-up Naladinho, Fabienne Morlok from Germany, claimed the big prize – an all expenses-paid trip to attend the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, which kicks off next month in Australia and New Zealand on 20 July.

In addition, different social activities during and after the boot camp promoted exchanges between the participants, who came from 17 countries including Brazil, Lithuania, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Poland, Canada, England, Finland, France, Germany, India, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, South Africa and the USA.

During the boot camp, former FIFAe World Champion Francisco Cruz and two-times FIFAe World Champion Alfonso Ramos were inducted into the FIFAe Hall of Fame as only the third and fourth members.

The FAMEHERGAME boot camp not only provided valuable resources and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players but also fostered community building among the participants.

More importantly, the boot camp celebrated and promoted the presence of women competing at a high level in FIFAe. As well as addressing some of the main challenges that women in esports and the gaming community face, FAMEHERGAME aims to increase visibility, build grassroots opportunities and create a safe space for women competing in the FIFAe ecosystem.

For more details, please visit FIFA.GG. – www.fifa.com

#AFF

#FIFA

Like this: Like Loading...