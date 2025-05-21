Former champions Black Steel Manokwari have taken the temporary lead of the Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2024/25.

Their narrow 2-1 win over Halus FC this week, with Nur Ardiansyah scoring the winner in the 31st minute, gave Black Steel 37 points from 17 matches.

Earlier, Vinicus Costa’s lead for Black Steel in the 15th minute was cancelled out by Rizky Fauzan in the 29th minute for Halus FC.

However, defending champions Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) still advantage despite being second currently with 35 points.

BTS have two games still in hand over Black Steel and one game still to play over third-placed Fafage Vamos (34 points from 16 matches).

Samuel Eko gave BTS just the one-goal lead at the half in the 19th minute.

Rio Pangestu (25th minute) then doubled the advantage for BTS before Fafage Vamos fought back with three quick goals in a two-minute blitz from Diego Rodrigo (31st), Stefanus Aldyanto (32nd), and Ryan Dwi (3rd).

But, BTS showed that they had too much quality with two late goals from Firman Ardiansyah (34th) and Norberto Gilvan (37th).

