The 2022 Italian GT Championship draws to a close this weekend, and the finale at Mugello (ITA) also marks the final outing for Timo Glock (GER) as a BMW M Motorsport works driver. After ten years of collaboration, the 40-year-old will no longer be part squad of drivers at BMW M Motorsport from next season.

“We thank Timo Glock for the fantastic collaboration over the past ten years,” said Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport.

“We can look back on many shared moments of success and emotion, particularly during our works involvement in the DTM up to 2020. Timo impressed with some great victories in that series, including against Gary Paffett at Hockenheim in 2018. His skill and personality have made him an absolute darling of the public, and he was a dominant face of the brand both on and off the track. We wish Timo all the best and much success in the future!”

Glock arrived at BMW as a works driver in the 2013 season. Between then and 2021, he was primarily involved in the DTM, initially in the BMW M3 DTM and BMW M4 DTM, then from 2020 in the BMW M6 GT3. This season, he also made a guest appearance at the event at Imola (ITA) in the BMW M4 GT3.

In 148 DTM races, Glock claimed five victories and a total of 15 podiums. One unforgettable moment was his spine-tingling duel with Mercedes driver Gary Paffett (GBR) at the opening round of the 2018 season at Hockenheim (GER), when the two drivers spent eleven laps battling for the lead before Glock eventually emerged triumphant.

Another historic moment was Glock’s appearance as part of the ‘Dream Team’ at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (BEL) in 2015, when he competed alongside Alessandro Zanardi (ITA) and Bruno Spengler (CAN) in a BMW Z4 GT3.

The trio was in contention for a top result until the closing stages. However, they were ultimately denied by a technical issue shortly before the finish. Glock’s other outings in GT racing included at the 24 Hours of Daytona (USA), the 12 Hours of Bathurst (AUS), and in the Endurance Cup within the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe.

This season, Glock has started alongside Jens Klingmann (GER) in a BMW M4 GT3 for the BMW Italia Ceccato Racing team in the Sprint Cup within the Italian GT Championship. Glock and Klingmann finished the penultimate race last Saturday in P2 and were able to celebrate on the podium together one more time.

On Sunday they had to retire shortly before the end of the race, meaning they ended the season in second place in the overall Sprint Cup standings.

