Indonesian veteran striker Boaz Solossa has officially signed for Borneo FC, based in Samarinda, Kalimantan.

The 35-year-old, who has been with Persipura Jayapura for much of his professional career since 2004, was pleased with the move considering that he had played for Borneo FC in 2015 in the President’s Cup.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity. My good relationship with the club President (Nabil Husein) and also Ponaryo Astaman (club CEO) made it easy for me to accept this offer, “said Boaz.

Boaz’s contract with Borneo FC is for two seasons although for the second season, it will depend on the mutual agreement of both parties.

“Coach (Mario Gomez) wanted one local striker. And Boaz is a senior player and he will fulfill that need,” said Borneo FC manager, Farid Abubakar.

“We have a good relationship with Boaz and everything is going well and Boaz agreed to be here. We hope that Boaz can bring glory to this club.”

In his 17 years with Persipura Jayapura, Boaz delivered four Indonesian League titles.

