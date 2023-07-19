To mark the 40th anniversary of the World Athletics Championships, fans from all around the world were asked to vote for the greatest moments from the past four decades of championship action.

Thousands of fans took part, and they chose Usain Bolt’s record-breaking performance at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin as the top moment in the 40-year history of the event.

The countdown of the 40 greatest World Championships moments began on 30 June and continued on 6 July and 13 July. We have now revealed the top ten moments – as decided by followers of the sport.

Discover the top 10 World Championships moments on the World Athletics website.

Twenty different countries from all six continental areas are represented in the top 40. Moments from all 18 past editions of the World Championships feature in the countdown. – WORLD ATHLETICS

