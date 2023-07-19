Saidatul Saadiah Muhammad from Sabah made short work of Yeap Phoi Lin 21-13, 21-8 to pick up her first win in Group B of the Girls’ Under-16 Singles of the Affin-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour Grand Finals 2023 here in Bukit Kiara.

It took the Kota Kinabalu lass just 25 minutes to earn her first win in the group where she will now play Wong E-Shwen from Selangor tomorrow to complete the group fixtures.

In the girls’ doubles, Saidatul with compatriot Jola Lim Zi Yu got their first win in Group A after beating Hani Sufea Hazlin-Ooi Yu Han from Kedah 21-13, 21-11 in just 25 minutes.

Saidatul-Jola, who had fallen to Perak’s Cheng Pei En-Leong Jing Ee 11-21, 22-20 in their first game in Group A yesterday, will take on Chong Shi Ming-Nurin Aina from BAM next.

Over in Group F of the Girls’ U16 Singles, Sarawak’s Julia Yek Ping put up a strong performance to bounce back from her loss in the opening tie the previous day.

The 16-year-old put in a gallant effort to beat Nurin Aina from BAM 21-18 19-21 21-19 in a battle that lasted for almost an hour.

Yesterday, Julia stuttered to a 22-20, 21-14 loss to Kuala Lumpur’s Weng Yan Lee.

With only the group winner progressing through to the next round, it will be a big day tomorrow between Nurin and Yan Lee to decide who will get the one and only ticket.

In the meantime, Teh Xin Ying from Kuala Lumpur became the first player to book her place in the quarterfinals of the Girls’ U16 Singles from Group G when she earned a walkover today in her supposed match against Tan Xin Yu.

Ng Hui Min from Penang also made the next round following the walkover by Tan Si Yan from BAM in Group E.

Hui Min’s passage was guaranteed following her 24-22 21-15 win over Kedah’s Rachel Tan Jin En yesterday.

