Malaysian professional boxer Farkhan Haron is ready for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Tanzania’s Pascal Ndomba for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Intercontinental title on Sunday.

The big fight will take place at the Johor International Convention Centre (Persada) in Johor Bahru during the Johor International Boxing Championships 2019.

The 31-year-old Farkhan, a former Sea Games champion, will also be defending his Asia cruiserweight class World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Council (WBC), Light heavyweight title which he won in Singapore (2016) and in Johor Bahru (2017) respectively.

Farkhan goes into the fight with an impressive record of 10 wins in 10 fights but his Tanzanian opponent also has an impressive 22 KO wins out of 24 wins in 35 fights.

“I am not planning for a KO or TKO but I will give everything in my biggest fight. To me, it will be a 50-50 opportunity but I am not being overconfident.

“There is pressure on me,” said Farkhan at the weigh-in press conference at the Ramada Hotel in Iskandar Puteri on Saturday.

“This is my biggest fight and anything can happen…but I am counting on my chances.” RIZAL ABDULLAH