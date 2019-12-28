When it rains, it pours for the Vietnam national women’s team where this week they received a boost worth USD 4.3 million (VND 100 billion) from Hung Thinh Land, a local real estate company.

The sponsorship package is to help Vietnam fulfill their dream of reaching the finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Hung Thinh Land now the biggest sponsor of the team

The deal is for over a four year period beginning from 2020.

“The VFF treasure the sponsorship and thank Hung Thinh Land for their belief in Vietnamese football in general and the national women’s team in particular,” said Le Hoai Anh, VFF general secretary.

“FIFA is considering to increase the number of slots in the Women’s World Cup finals from 24 to 42 and the event may be organized once in two years rather than every four years like the present.”

Added Le Trong Khuong, the general director of Hung Thinh Land: “we hope that Vietnamese women’s football will rise to higher positions on the global scale with our support.”