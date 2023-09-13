Tournament officials announced today that Keegan Bradley will defend his title at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club in Chiba, October 19-22, 2023.

Joining Bradley are Japan’s hometown favourite and 2021 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP winner, Hideki Matsuyama and Australian superstar Adam Scott as ticket sales continue to be available on https://zozochampionship.com/en/

“We are honoured to add three of the PGA TOUR’s global stars to an already elite field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP,” said Travis Steiner, Executive Director of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

“Following a stellar campaign in the recent 2022-23 season, Keegan Bradley will certainly be aiming to become the first golfer to successfully defend the tournament. Also, anytime we have Japan’s most successful golfer in Hideki Matsuyama joining our elite field, it will draw extra attention and support from fans while it is very special that Adam Scott will make a return to our tournament as he is an international star with a massive following in Japan. We look forward to welcoming Keegan, Hideki and Adam to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.”

The talented trio, who hold a combined 28 PGA TOUR victories, will be joined in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP field by the previously announced Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia in the fifth playing of Japan’s lone PGA TOUR tournament.

The latest wave of big names to sign up for Japan’s showpiece golf tournament also includes the full list of top 60 automatic PGA TOUR qualifiers following the commitment deadline for players to enter the tournament as of Friday, September 8, 2023.

Bradley, 37, secured a thrilling one-stroke victory over Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam a year ago to claim his fifth career PGA TOUR title and end a four-year winless run. Victory in Japan propelled the American to one of his finest seasons on TOUR as he went on to secure a second victory at the Travelers Championship in June before finishing in 13th place on the final FedExCup standings.

“Winning the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was one of the top highlights of my 2022-23 season and I can’t wait to get back to ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club to defend my title in front of our Japanese fans. Being in Japan is always a memorable experience both on and off the golf course where we get to compete on a great venue and enjoy the local hospitality and food. Narashino is also set up very nicely for me and I’ll be pumped to try and become the tournament’s first back-to-back winner,” Bradley said.

Matsuyama, 31, is Japan’s most successful golfer on the PGA TOUR with eight wins, including the 2021 Masters Tournament where he became the first male golfer from his country to triumph in a major championship.

He has played in every ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP since the event’s inaugural edition in 2019, finishing runner-up to Tiger Woods in the first playing before delivering a memorable victory two years later in front of massive crowds, winning by five strokes.

In the recently concluded 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, Matsuyama finished 50th in the FedExCup following two top-10s and nine other top-25 finishes. It was the first time since his rookie year in 2014 that he failed to advance to the TOUR Championship.

“I’m looking forward to competing in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and playing in front of our amazing fans again this October. Winning the tournament in 2021 remains as one of my most memorable achievements. I’ll do my best to prepare well for the tournament and play to my best abilities, and hope to come away with another win this year. I look forward to seeing all my fans at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club,” said Matsuyama.

Adam Scott, 43, holds 14 PGA TOUR career wins and has won multiple times on Asian soil including in Qatar, China and Singapore. In the recent season, Scott finished 72nd in the FedExCup following four top-10s. The Australian has one previous start at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2019, finishing T33.

His career highlights include winning the 2004 PLAYERS Championship, 2006 TOUR Championship and 2013 Masters Tournament where he became the first Australian golfer to don the famous green jacket.

Scott said: “I’ve spent a lot of time in Japan over my career and have many fond memories of the wonderful people and places I’ve visited there. I was fortunate to play in the inaugural ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP back in 2019, but have been unable to play there again since, so I’m excited to get back over there and give it another try. I remember ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club being tough but fair and I’m looking forward to playing there again in front of the legendary Japanese fans and hope to come away with a win this time.”

The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP will showcase a 78-man field which will compete over four rounds with no cut. As Japan’s only official PGA TOUR tournament, the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was successfully launched at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club in 2019 when Tiger Woods claimed the inaugural title with a three-shot victory over Hideki Matsuyama en route to equaling Sam Snead’s record 82 PGA TOUR victories.

Patrick Cantlay won the 2020 edition when it was played at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California while Matsuyama produced a memorable home victory in 2021 when the event returned to Japan. Keegan Bradley was triumphant in 2022.

The 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP will feature the top 60 players from the final 2022-23 FedExCup points list, and players designated by the Japan Golf Tour Organization, including the winner of the 2023 BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup (Takumi Kanaya) and sponsor exemptions.

The winner of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP will earn 500 FedExCup points while the event will be co-sanctioned once again with the Japan Golf Tour Organization. As part of PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Fall, the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP offers players the opportunity to secure their PGA TOUR status and earn additional playing opportunities for the 2024 season.

Winners of each Fall event will receive a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, entry into the season-opening The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship, plus qualify for majors where PGA TOUR victories count as eligibility status.

Up to two children under the age of 15 may enter the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for free with each ticketed adult. For more information on the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, please visit zozochampionship.com/en/

Like this: Like Loading...