Five teams from ASEAN have made the cut to the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup 2024 following the culmination of the qualifying rounds last night in several locations.

The five teams are Vietnam (Group C winners), Thailand (Group H winners), Australia (Group I winners), Indonesia (Group K winners) and Malaysia (4th best-placed runners-up).

Vietnam made sure of their win in Group C with wins over Guam and Yemen while their draw against Singapore in their final group game had no effect on the final standings in the group.

Thailand were perfect in Group H from three matches and did not even concede a single goal against Malaysia, Philippines and Bangladesh, as Australia also scored two wins from two matches played in Group I (Tajikistan and Laos) following the withdrawal of North Korea.

Indonesia also progressed to the final rounds competition with two wins from two matches in Group K over Turkmenistan and Chinese Taipei while Malaysia made the cut to the next round as the best fourth-ranked runners-up in the qualifying competition.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 will be the 6th edition of the championship and will be from 15 April to 3 May 2024 in Qatar.

#AFF

Graphic Courtesy #AFC

Like this: Like Loading...