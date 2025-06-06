The World Athletics U20 Championships Oregon 26 (WU20 Oregon 26) has unveiled its vibrant new branding, showcasing a dynamic event logo infused with iconic symbols and bold colours that capture the spirit of Oregon.

As legendary University of Oregon coach Bill Bowerman famously stated, “Oregon is wood and wood is Oregon.” This is represented through the geometric Oregon trees visible in the WU20 Oregon 26 logo. The triangles stacked to make up the tree in the centre of the logo are the same as the triangle used in the World Athletics logo.

The WU20 Oregon 26 will take place between 4-9 August 2026 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

