The Japanese manufacturer confirm that two-time WorldSBK Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu is in the running for a seat on the MotoGP grid next year.

Round 8 may have only just started but there’s already news regarding 2026’s line-up with Toprak Razgatlioglu confirmed to be in the frame to make a sensational switch from the WorldSBK paddock to MotoGP™. The 28-year-old Turkish rider, who took the 2021 WorldSBK title with Yamaha and then again with BMW in 2024 – the German manufacturer’s first – has long been touted for a switch to MotoGP and following Gino Borsoi’s comments in pitlane during the GoPro Grand Prix of Aragon on Friday, it could be another step closer.

The Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team director confirmed the contact with WorldSBK’s reigning World Champion, saying: “Rumours are rumours. Of course, Yamaha have had some contact with Toprak, they are discussing, we are talking about next season but we also need to think about our riders. Our riders have shown great potential and at the moment we have to understand if we want to keep the same line up as this season. But as always, we’re in discussion.”

Razgatlioglu has had experience on MotoGP machinery before, when he completed a test at Jerez in 2023. He continued in WorldSBK however, finishing a determined runner-up to Alvaro Bautista before switching to BMW and setting record after record with 13 wins in a row, en-route to Championship glory for a second time.

Answering further regarding the potential switch of the double World Superbike Champion, Borsoi stated: “It depends on the agreement, we have two different agreements with our riders. We need to study deeper and talk with the managers about the future. We are still thinking about the line-up of next year. I don’t want to add anything more. As I said before, rumours are rumours, no contract has been signed already with Toprak, we have just opened a window for discussions. Between here and summer, we need to understand where our riders are and we need to take a decision, that’s it.”

A switch to MotoGP would bring a new challenge, although it’s a paddock he’s familiar with. ‘El Turco’ was previously in the Red Bull Rookies Cup™ whilst his manager, Kenan Sofuoglu, competed in Moto2™ in 2011 and took a podium, although he’s more renowned for his five World Supersport titles. – www.motogp.com

Like this: Like Loading...