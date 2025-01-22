Bolherry Tor Bin Tor Buck Huat made a smashing start to his campaign in the Men’s Singles of the PETRONAS National Under-21 Championships 2025 when he coasted past second-seeded Ong Tai Ern at the Pahang Badminton Hall in Kuantan today.The 18-year-old Bolherry took 38 minutes to dispose of Kuala Lumpur’s Tai Ern 21-16, 21-19 to move into the second round tomorrow where he will face homester Marcus Hang Yug Hwei.Marcus ensured his place in the next round when he made short work of Negeri Sembilan’s Hazrilz Haiqal Zaizul Fazli 21-13, 21-13 in just 32 minutes.With top seed Zi Lok Sie from Negeri Sembilan gaining a bye in the first round, the 20-year-old’s first opponent tomorrow will be BAM’s Lai Man Tat.The 16-year-old Man Tat showed his intention with a 30-minute routine over Selangor’s Leong Yu Wei 21-5, 21-6.In the meantime, in the Women’s Singles, top seed Eng Ler Qi from BAM was also a spectator on the first day of the competition. She will begin her campaign against Nur Aina Maisarah Muhamad Hatta from Perak tomorrow.Nur Aina was made to toil in her first-round clash against Lim Ke Xuan from Sabah before notching the three-set victory 18-21, 21-12, 21-15.Second-seeded Siti Nurshuhaini Azman from Selangor was also given a bye in the first round with the 20-year-old Lithuanian International winner set to play Saidatul Saadiah Muhammad from Sabah tomorrow.

The 16-year-old Saidatul overcame Pahang’s representative N. Mishaliny in straight set 21-11, 21-17.

