Brisbane Roar have confirmed the departure of their Isuzu UTE A-League team’s head coach Ross Aloisi for an overseas opportunity.

Aloisi took over in April 2023 – his first senior head coaching role in the Isuzu UTE A-League – and enjoyed a solid start to the campaign.

In his short period at the helm, Aloisi took Brisbane to their first-ever Australia Cup Final where they fell short against Sydney FC.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-men-news-brisbane-roar-ross-aloisi-head-coach/

