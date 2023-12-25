Two-time world time trial champion Filippo Ganna will headline the INEOS Grenadiers roster in South Australia alongside fellow Italian sprinter, and multiple Santos Tour Down Under stage winner Elia Viviani.

Filippo Ganna holds the world hour record on the track, is the defending individual pursuit gold medallist at the Summer Olympics and boasts seven Grand Tour stage wins in his highly successful career.

During his time at INEOS Grenadiers, he has risen as a multi-talented rider, finishing second at the Milan – San Remo earlier this year amongst the biggest names in the peloton ensuring he’ll be one to watch in his debut appearance at Australia’s greatest cycling race.

Elia Viviani has already been a successful competitor at the Santos Tour Down Under, taking a stage win in both the 2018 and 2019 editions of the event.

He also has nine Grand Tour stage wins to his name, alongside being a former European Champion, winner of the Giro d’Italia points classification and an Olympic Gold Medallist on the track making him a favourite for more stage wins when the event begins in just 21 days.

Race Director Stuart O’Grady OAM said securing Ganna and Viviani to ride in the Santos Tour Down Under raised the pedigree of the event.

“These two Italian cycling superstars – w will be coming here in red hot form and looking to double up with both wins in the Santos Tour Down Under and the Track Nations Cup.”

“They will be unleashing their power on some exciting stages this January and looking to kick start their seasons with a victory. It is a privilege to have them here and I can’t wait to watch them.”

Filippo Ganna said he was happy to be opening his 2024 season at the Santos Tour Down Under for the first time.

“I’ve heard that it’s a great race, in a beautiful part of the world and with great support from the crowd. Together with my INEOS Grenadier teammates, we’ll be looking to take on the race and starting 2024 in the best possible way,” said Ganna.

Elia Viviani said he had good memories racing in South Australia and hopes that it will bring him good luck for the year ahead.

“The best years that I’ve had as a pro started at Santos Tour Down Under so to start my season there is always good! I won stages in both 2018 and 2019 and I hope to replicate that in 2024. I’m planning to be in Australia for about a month including some track racing – it’s a place that I love – and the big goal is to start my season with a stage win at the Santos Tour Down Under,” said Viviani. – tourdownunder.com.au

