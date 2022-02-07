Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) are still leading the Indonesia Pro Futsal League 2021 following an impressive performance over the weekend where they remained undefeated after eight matches into the new season.

BTS were in no compromising mood on Saturday when they saturated Sadakata FC 6-1 before holding Cosmo JNE Jakarta to a 4-4 draw a day later.

With the four points on the weekend, BTS have picked up a total of 18 points from eight matches played to stay unbeaten.

In the meantime, defending champions Black Steel Manokwari stayed second in the standings where after five games, they have amassed 13 points from four wins and one draw.

On Sunday, Black Steel Manokwari were lucky to escape 5-4 against basement side Safin FC as they maintained their unbeaten streak into the new season.

