Buriram United confirmed their runners-up spot in the 2020/21 Toyota Thai League 1 when they smashed Prachuap 4-0 as nearest challenger Port FC faltered to a 1-0 loss at home to Chiangrai United in the penultimate game of the season.

The northeastern side were already 3-0 up at the halfway point off goals from Samuel (21st minute and 26th minute penalty) and Aung Thu (45th) before adding the fourth from Maicon a minute to the end for the well-deserved victory.

The full three points cemented Buriram’s position as the runners-up of the Thai League 1 with 60 points from 29 matches played.

Port FC had to be content with the third spot following their 1-0 loss at home to Chiangrai United – with the only goal of the coming off Bill with four minutes left on the clock.

After 29 matches, Port have picked up 55 points.

2020/21 TOYOTA THAI LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Port FC lost to Chiangrai United 1-0

BG Pathum United beat Ratchaburi 2-0

Suphanburi lost to Muang Thong United 2-1

Chonburi drew with Sukhothai 0-0

Bangkok United beat Rayong FC 4-1

Samut Prakan City 3-1 Trat FC

Police Tero drew with Nakhon Ratchasima 0-0

Buriram beat Prachuap 4-0

