13 JANUARY, 2020

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm men’s singles world No.1 Kento Momota was involved in a motor vehicle accident in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday morning.

Momota sustained multiple laceration wounds to the face plus right maxillary sinus and nasal bone fracture and was taken to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment. He is in a stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle was killed.

Three others were involved – Japan team assistant coach, Hirayama Yu; team physiotherapist Morimoto Akifumi; and Hawkeye system operator, William Thomas.

All three are in a stable condition. A BWF manager has been at the hospital throughout the morning to provide assistance to all parties involved.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: “The BWF can confirm men’s singles world No.1 Kento Momota of Japan was involved in a car accident on Monday morning Kuala Lumpur time.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle was killed in the incident. The BWF would like to extend its condolences to the driver’s family.

“Thankfully, Kento Momota, two members of the Japanese support staff and a Hawkeye system operator are in a safe and stable condition.

“Their welfare is our number one concern and I can ensure all is being done to support them at this time.

“The BWF would like to thank the Badminton Association of Malaysia and all local emergency services for their swift action.”

Momota was in transit from his hotel to Kuala Lumpur International Airport where he was due to depart to Japan following his victory at the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2020 yesterday.

Momota had already withdrawn from the DAIHATSU Indonesia Masters 2020.