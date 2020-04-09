The Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Denmark can confirm both parties are aware of yesterday’s announcement by the Danish Government to extend a ban on “larger gatherings” in Denmark until the end of August.

This comes as the government said it would begin the first steps to gradually relax COVID-19 restrictions in Denmark as early as next week.

BWF and Badminton Denmark are currently seeking clarification from Danish authorities on the definition of “larger gatherings” and how this might affect the ability to stage the TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 on the rescheduled dates of 15-23 August.

There are a number of scenarios to consider but the health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community remain the top priority.

BWF and Badminton Denmark, along with tournament organisers, Sport Event Denmark and the local Aarhus government, will continue to work towards a solution and will make a further announcement once more information comes to hand.

BWF also acknowledges that the AGM 2020 and BWF Members’ Forum, both key events on the BWF calendar, could also be affected.

In the meantime, our thoughts and wishes are with everyone affected by this pandemic and we encourage people to stay home and stay safe.