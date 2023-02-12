Canberra United had just upset the applecart, shocking Sydney FC 2-1 on their home deck to end a 1532-day wait for a win against the Sky Blues. No wonder the fans inside Canberra’s home ground were absolutely buzzing when the game to a close.

And it was Canberra’s veteran duo who came to the rescue.

Michelle Heyman fired the home side into the lead within minutes, scoring a cracker from long-range, before substitute Rola Badawiya came from the bench to bring the scores level just after half-time.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/live-blog-liberty-a-league-analysis-reaction-scores-february-11/

