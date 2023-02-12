The Sherwin-Williams Company, the leading paints and coatings manufacturer, and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team have announced a new partnership.

As an Official Team Partner of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, Sherwin-Williams has become the approved supplier of automotive paint and coatings to the team’s F1 cars. Building on the successful partnership with the two-time world champion Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, Sherwin-Williams is continuing to deliver the technology and product application innovation to the automotive industry, focusing on helping the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team and other customers around the world reach next-level performance.

“We are thrilled to support the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team in this new partnership, and are confident that our 150+ year history of quality and innovation will continue to be an asset to its car performance on and off the track,” said Brian Gallagher, President and General Manager, Automotive Finishes Division, Sherwin-Williams. “Both organizations have a proven track record of delivering excellence in all aspects of their operations, pushing the technological boundaries of product performance, innovation and sustainability to propel our industry forward.”

“We’re excited to welcome Sherwin-Williams into our partner ecosystem as an official provider of automotive paint for our cars,” said Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. “We have a shared commitment to innovation, performance and sustainability which makes for a natural partnership. Their reputation for excellence in the global automotive finishes industry is second to none and we look forward to working together in 2023 and beyond.”

“Competing at the highest level of motorsport, we are always striving to find performance in all aspects of our work,” Andrew Moody, Head of Paint and Graphics at the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team added. “Balancing the aerodynamic and weight requirements of painting a Formula One car, whilst creating a perfect finish and applying a stunning livery that excites and engages our fans and partners, is a challenge we relish each year. Working with Sherwin-Williams and utilizing their vast expertise to tackle this challenge is something we are looking forward to.“

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, a division of The Sherwin-Williams Company, manufactures and distributes a complete line of advanced technology paint and coating systems for automotive, aerospace and commercial refinishing industries.

From Ultra 9K™ Waterborne Basecoat System to GENESIS®, Jet Glo®, and Fastline®, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes specializes in providing high performance coatings, and collision repair products to its customers, including automotive distributors, collision repair facilities, dealerships, fleet owners and refinishers, production shops, aerospace MRO services, and original equipment manufacturers.

Today with global coverage and more than 170 company-owned stores in the U.S., Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes is dedicated to providing customers with superior products and services, as well as technical training and business consulting ranging from collision repair design services to innovative technologies for shops to drive in-process quality and manage inventory and production.

