The capacity of all press areas at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympics Games have been reduced by half as part of measures to “guarantee a safe environment” for reporters and photographers covering the event.

A booking system for daily access to competition venues is also set to be put in place, requiring every member of the accredited press to make a request in advance.

This process will not apply to the Main Press Centre (MPC), although the venue will be available on a “first come first served basis”.

The requirements for physical distancing at the MPC, venue media centres, press tribunes, conference rooms, mixed zones, photo positions and media lounges have resulted in a significant reduction in capacities, according to the “playbook” published by Tokyo 2020 on its website today.

The playbook states that there has been an “average loss of 50 percent” in all press and photography areas at the Games.

Organisers have insisted they will not reduce the number of media allowed to attend the Games, despite the reduced space.

The rules and restrictions placed on the press have been laid out in the latest “playbook” published by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Tokyo 2020 – which was not supposed to be revealed until February 10.

The playbooks have been created to ensure everyone is aware of their responsibilities to help the Games go ahead safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Throughout the process of re-designing these Games we have taken into consideration your needs as accredited press, enabling you to carry out your role in covering the Tokyo 2020 Games,” said the IOC’s head of media operations Lucia Montanarella.

“Some of the measures described in this document might seem restrictive but you can be assured that they aim to allow you to do your job, in a safe environment for you, for the athletes and for the people of Japan.” – www.insidethegames.biz

