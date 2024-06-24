BERLIN TEMPELHOF AIRPORT, GERMANY – MAY 11: Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium during the Berlin ePrix I at Berlin Tempelhof Airport on Saturday May 11, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Portland for a double-header event on June 29-30, 2024, after a successful debut in 2023.Portland International Raceway’s 3.190km track remains unchanged, promising high-speed action and strategic overtaking opportunities after last year’s Portland E-Prix saw over 400 changes of position.Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans could tie the all-time Formula E win record if he wins in Portland, while teammate and current leader Nick Cassidy holds a 25-point lead in the championship.Off-track entertainment includes gaming arenas, local street artists, and live performances by Jxdn and Natalie Jane in the Allianz Fan Village.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns this weekend with Rounds 13 and 14 of Season 10 at the 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix, 29-30 June.

After a thrilling debut last year, Formula E is back in Portland – home of stunning natural landscapes, a vibrant food and drink scene, and a quirky, environmentally conscious culture – this time for a double-header, and the next chapter in the battle for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

In 2023, Formula E ventured into uncharted territory with its first visit to Portland, following past USA E-Prix events in Miami and New York. Over 20,000 fans witnessed an exhilarating spectacle featuring more than 400 overtakes and numerous lead changes. The unpredictable weekend also saw some of the fastest speeds ever recorded in a Formula E session, captivating the crowd with non-stop action.

Nick Cassidy triumphed in the 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix for Envision Racing, making a decisive move on Lap 28 to secure his third win of the season. This victory propelled Cassidy to second place in the FIA World Championship standings, just one point behind Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti, who crossed the line second. António Félix da Costa of TAG Heuer Porsche finished third in a race in which a mere seven seconds separating the top 17 cars at the finish.

In addition to Cassidy’s thrilling race to the finish after starting in tenth position, Portland’s debut was a milestone in particular for the US-based Andretti outfit, with Jake Dennis securing the Julius Baer Pole Position and a podium on home soil, before hurtling through the second half of the season to ultimately take home the Drivers’ Championship trophy. With one win and five podiums so far this year, they’ll be looking to build on a strong start to the season to replicate last year’s success. The question on everyone’s mind however: even with a strong hometown performance, do they have what it takes to challenge Jaguar TCS Racing and TAG Heuer Porsche?

As the end of Formula E’s tenth season approaches, Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans is on the brink of an historic achievement. Fresh off his victory in Shanghai, Evans now boasts 12 wins in Formula E. A win in Portland would see him equal the all-time win record, tying with Formula E legends Sébastien Buemi and Lucas di Grassi. Meanwhile, Evans’ now-teammate and current championship leader Nick Cassidy has climbed the podium eight times in just 12 races this season, and holds a commanding 25-point lead over second place TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein, setting the stage for an intense battle for the two top teams when the championship lands stateside.

Rounds 13 and 14 of the 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix start at 14:00 local time on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June.

PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY: PLAYGROUND OF RACING LEGENDS AND HIGH-SPEED THRILLS

Portland International Raceway, a staple in American motorsport, is renowned for hosting thrilling close battles, especially in series like IndyCar. A memorable highlight came in 1997 when the premier American single-seater series witnessed an electrifying three-way finish. Mark Blundell edged out Gil de Ferran and Raul Boesel by a mere half-a-tenth of a second, cementing the race’s legacy as one of the closest on a road course.

The clockwise, 12-turn, 3.190km layout remains unchanged from last year, with the ATTACK MODE activation zone sitting on the outside of Turn 7. With the high-speed corners and long straights, fans can expect overtaking, ample slipstreaming, and critical energy management.

SEASON 10’S RACE TO THE TOP

The second season of the GEN3 era nears its final showdown. The competition has been fierce, with eight different race winners across the first 12 rounds. 14 drivers have climbed the podium, and seven different teams are currently represented in the top 10 of the Drivers’ standings.

As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gears up for its thirteenth and fourteenth rounds, the current driver standings are as follows: Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing leads the pack, followed closest by two-time Season 10 race winner Pascal Wehrlein of Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

Cassidy’s fellow countryman and teammate, Mitch Evans, sits in third, with Nissan’s Oliver Rowland and last year’s defending champion Jake Dennis of Andretti Formula E Team rounding out the top five in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Jean-Éric Vergne of DS PENSKE and TAG Heuer Porsche’s António Félix da Costa currently sit sixth and seventh. Tokyo E-Prix winner Maximillian Günther of Maserati MSG Racing sits in eighth, followed by the other DS PENSKE machine of Stoffel Vandoorne. After his first Formula E podium in Round 11, Jake Hughes completes the top ten for NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.

OFF-TRACK ENTERTAINMENT

In addition to all the action on the track, Formula E fans can get ready for an unforgettable day in the Allianz Fan Village.

Visitors can dive into the excitement of the gaming arena and Bikerama, and grab plenty of photos with local street artists. Food and drinks will be available from a variety of cuisines while the youngest fans will have a blast at the Kid’s Zone with face painting, giant bubbles, and more.

The weekend also promises live performances throughout, including Jxdn – real name Jaden Hossler – on the Saturday. American singer, songwriter, and social media personality, his initial fame on the social media platform TikTok transitioned into music, before Jxdn signed with Travis Barker’s label, DTA Records in 2020.

On Sunday, fans can enjoy the music of Natalie Jane. Off the back of sell-out shows in New York City and Los Angeles, and headlining the Berlin E-Prix earlier this year, Natalie Jane will take to the stage again in the Allianz Fan Village, bringing her massive vocal talent and soulful sounds along with hits ‘AVA’ from her debut album ‘Where Am I?’.

Tickets are still available for people who don’t want to miss out on the action: https://fiaformulae.com/

Like this: Like Loading...