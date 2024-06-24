Host Indonesia picked up their second win in Group A of the ASEAN Under-16 Boys’ Championship 2024 after beating the Philippines 3-0 at the Manahan Stadium. Mochamad Mierza Firjatullah fired in a double with goals in the 70th and 90th+2 following an earlier strike from Evandra Florasta in the 65th minute.In the meantime, Laos were also on the full points when they edged Singapore 2-1 in an earlier group match – with the winning goal coming off Bounpaseut Sengsavang in the 56th minute.Phayak Siphanom’s 19th minute penalty cancelled out Andy Reefqy Muhammad Hasyim earlier 12th minute penalty for Singapore.The win was Laos’ second after beating the Philippines two days earlier.

