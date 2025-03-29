There were almost major contrasting fortunes for the factory Ducati outfit but in the end, both sides could breathe a sigh of relief.

Starting wet, finishing dry and with a flurry, Friday afternoon’s MotoGP™ Practice at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas was a real treat. With rain easing off after a lunch time shower, we got the fastest times of the weekend thus far, resulting in Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) setting a 2.09:929 to set the only time in the 2.02 bracket of the day, holding off Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team pairing Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli behind.

WET START: getting a feel for track conditions

Although the opening 20 minutes were completed on wet tyres as a drying line had yet to fully form, the slicks were soon donned and the times soon tumbling. Jack Miller (Prima Pramac MotoGP Team) never shies away from being one of the first to put on slick tyres and he was the first again, followed by the two factory Ducatis and Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP). All four demoted Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) from top spot, as the 2020 World Champion enjoyed competitivity in the opening moments of the hour-long session.

