Stage 5 brought the 2023 SPAR Swiss Epic to its conclusion in Davos – on Saturday, 19 August. Canyon Northwave, in the yellow CIOVITA UCI Men’s leaders’ jerseys, and Elysator Efficient Infinity Insure, in the orange CIOVITA UCI Women’s leaders’ jerseys, won the stage and sealed their respective category titles.

Martin Stošek and Marc Stutzmann again used the climbs to prove that they were the strongest men’s team in the race, while Kim le Court battled through the aches and pains of the previous day’s crash to dominate alongside Vera Looser again.

For the second time in the race the course was shortened slightly, with the final stage taking in 59 kilometres of racing with 1 750 metres of climbing, rather than the initially slated 66 kilometres with over 2 000 metres of elevation gain. Stage 5 did however still feature some of Davos Klosters’ most famous trails, highlighting why the region is known as a singletrack paradise. These includes a section of the longest singletrack in Switzerland, the Alps Epic Trail, as well as the Junkerboden and the Ischalp Trail.

These singletracks provided a fitting finale for the race, but did not make the difference between the top UCI men’s teams on the day. Once again, the climbs were where the stage was decided. Initially, on the climb to the Alps Epic Trail a group of the top teams were contesting the stage together. Canyon Northwave and Wilier Pirelli, as had been the case all week, were present at the front; as were Bulls, BUFF MEGAMO and Team Laax. Torpado Factory Racing were also in contention through the half-way mark, as they fought for another top stage result after shipping nearly an hour on the general classification on the first two stages.

The Bulls and BUFF MEGAMO were locked in a battle for third place overall, and were marking each other as much as they were making the racing for stage honours. Again, when the climbs became steep and long, no team was able to match Stošek and Stutzmann. Daniel Geismayr and Wout Alleman, along with Casey South and Jakob Dorigoni were best able to limit the advantage the men in yellow were able to establish.

In fact, it looked like the Torpado Factory Racing might be able to bridge back across to the leaders on the Ischalp Trail, within the final 10 kilometres. Sadly, for South and Dorigoni, a puncture put them out of the pursuit of Canyon Northwave and relegated them to eighth on the stage. Ahead the smoother and risk-free riding of Stošek and Stutzmann allowed them to race through the final kilometres without incident and seal a well-earned stage and overall victory.

“We didn’t come into the race expecting this,” Stutzmann allowed. “I didn’t know how my legs would respond so soon after the Swiss national championships, so I’m just really happy with how the SPAR Swiss Epic played out.”

“I knew we had a good chance when Marc placed fourth at the World Marathon Championships,” Stošek, who had won the silver medal in Scottland two weeks before the race, added. “It can be hard to find motivation late in the season, especially after good performances at the World