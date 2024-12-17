Hav Soknet’s second-half winner gave Cambodia their first three points in Group A of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 following their 2-1 win over Timor Leste at the National Olympic Stadium tonight.

Joao Pedro had delivered the shocker in front of the home fans with the lead for Timor Leste in the 22nd minute before Rotana Sor found the equaliser just before the break.

With just over ten minutes left to the end of the match, Soknet slotted home the winner for Cambodia’s first full points.

