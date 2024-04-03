Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet and Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera topped the standings at the end of the 2023-2024 World Athletics Cross Country Tour.

Athletes are ranked according to their best three cross-country performance scores achieved between September 2023 and 31 March, of which at least two had to come from World Cross Country Tour meetings.

Chebet achieved victories at the Gold level meetings in Atapuerca in October, then in Elgoibar in February. She followed that by successfully defending her title at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Belgrade 24, which propelled her into the lead in the overall standings with a score of 3880.

Chebet’s compatriot Edinah Jebitok – winner in Seville, Venta de Banos and Hannut – shared second place in the standings with Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw, who achieved victories in Amorebieta, Soria and Alcobendas.

Kwizera, who shared the lead in the Cross Country Tour standings last season, this time ended the tour as the sole winner of the men’s contest. He was victorious at the Gold level meetings in Soria and Alcobendas last November, then was runner-up in Elgoibar earlier this year, giving him an overall score of 3700.

Fellow Burundian Celestin Ndikumana was second in the overall standings, helped by his victory in Amorebieta, and Kenya’s Ronald Kwemoi was third.

Prize money is awarded to the top six finishers in the series, with the winners each receiving €10,000.

Final standings

Women

1 Beatrice Chebet (KEN) 3880

2 Edinah Jebitok (KEN) 3720

3 Likina Amebaw (ETH) 3720

4 Asayech Ayichew (ETH) 3660

5 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) 3640

6 Megan Keith (GBR) 3600

Men

1 Rodrigue Kwizera (BDI) 3700

2 Celestin Ndikumana (BDI) 3620

3 Ronald Kwemoi (KEN) 3610

4 Martin Magengo Kiprotich (UGA) 3590

5 Yves Nimubona (RWA) 3585

6 Ishmael Kipkurui (KEN) 3580

