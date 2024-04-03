Rohto-Mentholatum (Vietnam), a leading Japanese pharmaceutical conglomerate specialising in health and beauty care products, have come on board as the Accompanying Sponsor for the Vietnamese National Football Teams.

The sponsorship which is for the men’s, women’s and also the U22 and U23 teams will be for the 2024 to 2027 period.

“Football is not just a sport; it’s a part of life and a continuous inspiration for millions of Vietnamese people. As a football enthusiast and representative of Rohto, I am delighted to announce our support for the Vietnamese national football teams over the next three years,” said Hirofumi Shiramatsu, General Director of Rohto-Mentholatum (Vietnam).

“With Rohto-Mentholatum (Vietnam)’s ‘Never Say Never’ spirit, the Vietnamese national football teams will continue to promote their will, aspiration, and Never Give Up spirit, striving to achieve new successes and bring joy to the vast number of fans,” said Duong Nghiep Khoi, General Secretary of the VFF.

