IT was a day full of exhilarating action as day six of the Paris Olympic badminton competition saw records created and Olympic debutants enjoying their moments of life at Port de la Chapelle.

Chinese top mixed pair Zheng Si Wei/Huang Yaqiong, losing finalists in Tokyo, inched closer to their title dreams while debutants Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan created record of being the first Malaysians pair to be in the Olympic women’s doubles semifinals stage.

First-time Olympian Lakshya Sen of India was also through to the quarterfinals, having downed teammate Prannoy HS while Denmark pair Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarp Rasmussen won their quarterfinals encounter against Indonesia’s top pair Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto to keep Europe’s hope alive as they attempt to be the first European pair to win the men’s doubles Olympic gold.

Malaysian pair Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik, bronze medallist in Tokyo, stormed into their second consecutive semifinals of the men’s doubles, breaking the hearts of Indian supporters as their best hopes Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty were halted in a closely-fought battle which ended in the Malaysian pair winning 13-21, 21-14, 21-6, which once again, pits them against top seed Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chan in today’s semifinals.

“We gave it our all, minimised our mistakes and rattled them by playing aggressively,” said Chia.

Second seed Astrup/Rasmussen currently seemed to be in top form, were dragged in a hard battle before dumping Korean pair Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae 21-19, 22-20 to secure their semifinals spot as they bid to be on the podium as the first European pair to win the men’s doubles Olympic title.

However, they have reigning Olympic champions Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin standing in their paths after the Chinese Taipei pair secured their spots following their 21-14, 21-17 win over Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh/Kittinupong Kedren.

Top seed pair Zhang/Huang, seeking to redeem their frustration of losing the gold medal four years ago, checked into the finals and looked to be the top choice as they prepare for a battle against Korean rivals Kim Won Ho/Jeoung Na Eun.

While the Chinese had recorded a straightforward 21-14, 21-15 semifinal win against Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino, Kim/Jeong battled their way in a close contest against the much-experienced countrymate Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung, before eventually winning 21-16, 20-22, 23-21.

Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan will once again lock horns against Malaysian pair Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan in today’s semifinals, with the Chinese top seed holding the favourites’ tag.

Chen/Jia stormed into the last four after outclassing Bulgarian sisters Gabriela/Stefani Stoeva 21-15, 21-8 while Pearly/Thinaah secured their historic semifinals win with a straight game 21-12, 21-13 win over Korean pair Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong in the quarterfinals.

Japan’s fourth-seeded Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida ended Europe’s hopes in the women’s doubles after winning over Denmark’s Maiken Fruergaard/Sara Thygesen in straight games of 21-7, 21-12. The Japanese will take on third seed Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning of China who joined Chen/Jia after winning 21-9, 21-13 over Korean Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of Korea.

The men’s singles enters its quarterfinals stage with the expected top guns in the last eight, headed by Shi Yu Qi and Viktor Axelsen who received byes in their draws.

Malaysia’s seventh seed Lee Zii Jia displayed great composure as he battled out a tough fight not only against Toma Junior Popov on the courts but also the loud home French supporters rooting for their home hero. In the end, the Malaysian emerged winner with a 21-13, 22-20 over Popov. The Malaysian singles ace faces another explosive clash against buddy cum arch-rival Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the quarterfinals.

“Yes, it was hard as the crowd was rooting all the way for Toma at the arena, but I’m used to that kind of atmosphere and just focus on the game,” said Lee.

The other quarterfinal match-ups will see Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn taking on reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen Axelsen, following his 16-21, 21-14, 21-12 win over Kenta Nishimoto while Lakshya Sen, following his win over teammate Prannoy HS, takes on Chinese-Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen.

Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew is up against reigning champion Axelsen in the bottom half of the quarter final draw, following his straight-game 23-21, 21-15 win over Li Shi Feng of China.

The seventh day of proceeding starts at 8.30 am (Friday, Paris time) with Chen/Jia taking on Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan followed by Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning-Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida in the women’s doubles semifinals.

The men’s doubles semifinals will then see Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chan taking on Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and followed by the Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen – Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin clash.

The fight for the mixed doubles bronze medal will take place at 1500 Paris time.

Mixed Doubles Finals:

Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong (CHN) vs Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun (KOR)

Men’s Doubles Semifinals:

Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chan (CHN) vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS)

Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (DEN) vs Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin (TPE)

Women’s Doubles Semifinals:

Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (CHN) vs Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan (MAS)

Nami Matsuyama /Chiharu Shida (JPN) vs Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN)

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals:

Shi Yu Qi vs Kunlavut Vitadsarn

Anders Antonsen (DEN) vs Lee Zii Jia (MAS)

Chou Tien Chen (TPE) vs Lakshya Sen (IND)

Loh Kean Yew (SGP) vs Viktor Axelsen (DEN)

Women’s Singles Quarterfinals:

An Se Young (KOR) vs Akane Yamaguchi

Chen Yu Fei (CHN) vs He Bing Jiao (CHN)

Aya Ohori (JPN) vs Carolina Martin (ESP)

Ratchanok Intanon (THA) vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (INA)

Mixed doubles bronze medal match:

Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung (KOR) vs Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino

