As the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship heads to the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve for the Pirelli Portuguese Round, excitement is building with the season intensifying.

Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team), who has been in remarkable form, leads the standings with three wins out of the first four races and 88 points. Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team), with 81 points, follows closely in second place, while Sara Sanchez(511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) holds third with 68 points. Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha), who celebrated her first podium finish at Donington Park, rounds out the top four with 57 points.

Maria Herrera‘s experience at Portimao includes a competitive stint with MotoE™ in March, where she secured an 11th place. Additionally, Herrera has raced multiple times at Portimao with WorldSSP.

Ana Carrasco, a pioneering figure in women’s road racing, made history with her first-ever win for a female in the FIM Solo Road Racing World Championship at Portimao in 2017. Her impressive record includes two victories at this track, highlighting her strength and experience here.

Beatriz Neila, who raced at Portimao with WorldSSP300 in 2019, achieved her best result in the category there with a seventh place.

Several riders have been preparing intensively for this round, with Tayla Relph (TAYCO Motorsport) and Emily Bondi (YART Zelos Black Knights Team) among those who tested at Portimao in recent weeks.

